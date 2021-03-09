State Police release name of fatal garage fire in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police released the identity of a man that was killed in a garage fire Friday.

New York State Police identified the victim as 87 year-old Lloyd L. Darling of Bainbridge, NY.

The fire was reported by people passing the address on County Highway 38 around 3:30 PM on Friday. One person attempted to extinguish the flames with fire extinguishers, along with a trooper who used his issued extinguisher to put out the main fire inside of the garage. Guilford, Bainbridge and Sidney Fire Departments put the remaining fire out.

The Chenango Fire Bureau responded to the scene to investigate the fire, which does not appear to be suspicious, however, the incident remains under investigation.