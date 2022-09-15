FORESTPORT, N.Y.(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — In August of this year, the New York State Police responded to a road rage incident on State Route 28 near Bear Creek Road in the Town of Forestport.

Once troopers arrived on the scene it was learned that a road rage incident had ensued between a male driver of a Chevrolet Impala, and a group of motorcyclists. The driver of the Impala suffered a gunshot wound from the interaction and was then transported to St. Elizabeth’s hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation has been ongoing, but just this afternoon, the State Police released photos of individuals they are looking to speak with regarding the incident, but it is important to note that these individuals are not considered suspects at this time.

Police believe that these individuals may have been in the area during the time of the shooting and may have information that can aid in the investigation.

If you recognize anyone in these photos, or if you have information regarding the August 27th shooting, please contact State Police by calling 315-366-6000.