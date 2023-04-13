ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police has confirmed one person is now dead following a three-car crash in the town of Ithaca on April 12, around 7:40 p.m.

State Police’s investigation revealed that a driver in a 2020 Ford Explorer was traveling southbound and failed to maintain in their lane.

This caused the Ford Explorer to hit a 2015 Honda Fit. The Honda pulled over onto the west shoulder of the road.

The Ford Explorer then went into the northbound lane and hit another vehicle, a 2007 Lexus.

The people in the Honda were uninjured.

The driver of the Lexus was taken to Upstate University Hospital by helicopter and is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, who has been identified as Kathy Fox, of Newfield, was also taken to Upstate University Hospital. Fox died from her injuries on April 13.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.