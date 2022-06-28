NEWPORT, VT (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been found guilty of three felonies, including kidnapping and assaulting a confidential informant with the Vermont Drug Task Force.

According to the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old David Vaz of Springfield was found guilty last week on charges of:

Attempted Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping

Bodily Injury or Fear and Unlawful Restraint – 1 st Degree

Degree Risk of Injury

Vermont State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett states, “I commend the jury for reaching a just verdict in this case. It sends the message that violence associated with drug dealing will not be tolerated in Orleans County. I commend the teamwork by the State’s Attorney’s Office and the Vermont State Police that resulted in guilty verdicts in this case.”

In an affidavit used in court, the confidential informant told Vermont troopers in November 2017 he was assaulted by several men, including Vaz. He said Vaz “kicked and punched him in the head causing pain” while in a living room. The informant told troopers he was also tied up by others in the room and cut on his cheek by a razor blade, had a knife held to his throat, burned by a heated-up fork on his forearm, and smashed over the head by a Hennessey bottle.

Vax will be sentenced at a future date.