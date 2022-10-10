KILLINGTON, VT (WIVT/WBGH) – Many New Yorker’s, who are avid skiers and snowboarders, tend to take a trip up to Vermont during the winter months to explore some more advanced mountains. A popular Vermont ski resort is already getting ready for that influx of visitors during the 2022-23 season.

Killington Resort, the largest ski and snowboard destination in Eastern North America, announced that snow making has begun for this winter season.

According to the resort, frosty mountain temperatures allowed the Killington snow making team to turn on the guns for the first time this season in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 8. A total of 20 guns were activated between the Rime and Superstar trails to begin stockpiling snow in preparation for day one.

The resort has not yet set an opening date, but will continue to make snow as conditions allow.

Killington is about four hours from Binghamton, New York.