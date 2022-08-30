FLORIDA, Mass. (WWLP) – Police released sketches of a suspect in the 1982 disappearance of a woman who was last seen working at a store along Route 2 in Florida.

Eighteen-year-old Lynn Burdick has been missing for over 40 years. She was last seen working alone at the Barefoot Peddler’s Country Store on April 17, 1982, when she disappeared between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Authorities released sketches of a man they believe was involved in a separate attempted abduction that occurred 45 minutes earlier, 13 miles away in Williamstown who could be involved in the disappearance of Lynn Burdick.

Lynn Burdick (Massachusetts State Police)

With the help of a forensic artist from the Lincoln Police Department, the images were generated based on recent case interviews. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Berkshire Detective Unit released the following new forensic sketch and four age-progressed variations of a suspect in the 1982 disappearance of Lynn Burdick.

Sketch of suspect in the 1982 disappearance of Lynn Burdick

(Berkshire District Attorney’s Office)

The suspect, who may have ties to Vermont, is being described as a white man, 5’7″ tall, and now approximately 70 years old.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information, you are asked to contact the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit at 413-499-1112 or email the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit at mspunresolved@pol.state.ma.us.

“I thank the witnesses and the entire Burdick family for their strength and dedication while continuing to work with investigators assigned to Lynn’s case. My office, the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit, and the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit remain steadfast in following up on every lead and bringing advanced resources to unresolved homicides,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

“I also thank the Lincoln Police Department for providing us the specialized forensic sketching resources to further assist in this investigation. I ask the public to share these images and if anyone has information about this case to contact the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit or the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit.”

NBC News says Lynn’s family believes she was abducted while working at her cousin’s shop when she disappeared.