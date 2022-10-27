UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Utica man has been charged with a felony after allegedly sexually abusing an underage girl for a year.

According to the Sheriff, in February 2022, the Child Advocacy Center received reports alleging that a girl under the age of 11 was subjected to sexual contact with 58-year-old Jonathan Julian of Utica during the past year.

An Oneida County Sheriff’s investigator with the Child Advocacy Center was assigned to the case and after the investigation that followed, an Oneida County Grand Jury indicted Julian on the following charges:

Two counts of Sexual Abuse in the First degree (Class D Felony)

On Monday, October 24th, members of the Sheriff’s Warrants Unit and the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force took him into custody without incident.

An order of protection has been issued to the victim by the court and other services were offered by the Child Advocacy Center.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Julian was released from the Oneida County Jail after posting his $5,000 bail.