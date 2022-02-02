UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Senator Joseph Griffo and other local politicians have sent a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul about her proposal to re-unify SUNY College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (SCNSE) with the University of Albany.

“This is a proposal in our opinion that really not only should be abandoned but terminated,” said Senator Griffo.

Griffo says the presence of the college is important not only academically, but also from an economic development perspective.

“Wolfspeed, the businesses that are surrounding the university, the relationships that developed with Quantum and the United States Air Force (USAF), and the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) in Rome. There are so many different relationships and connections,” said Griffo.

Senator Griffo says that since the letter was sent at the beginning of January, there have been discussions with SUNY and the Governor’s office.

“All of us re-engaged in communication with various senior staff in SUNY and in the Governor’s office.

“I think we’re going to make a strong argument on merit and ultimately we may and will speak to the governor and I’m hopeful as I said that in the end, the result we want to see is that this is not an idea that is shelved but it’s actually scrapped,” said Senator Griffo.