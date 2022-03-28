SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – March is National Disability Awareness Month, and our sister station WTEN is shining a light on one local professional going the extra mile to support adults living with autism and developmental disabilities. Hayes Fields II says he’s a better person since joining the Wildwood family in 2017.

Hayes Fields II is a direct support professional for Wildwood, a non-profit group that supports people and families living with autism and developmental disabilities.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Wildwood was unable to support their adults in person and like many other organizations had to find creative ways to connect virtually. Drawing on his theater background, the natural performer and musician designed an entire show with puppets and recurring characters.

“When you find an organization that humbles you every day and makes you realize there are someone and something bigger than yourself it just touches your heart,” said Hayes.

Hayes has been working at Wildwood since 2017. When he’s not at Wildwood, you can find him performing on stages across the Capital Region.

