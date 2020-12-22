RPD officer shot on city’s west side in stable condition, no suspects in custody at this time

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester police officer was shot in the neck Tuesday morning on the city’s west side, Rochester Police Department officials told News 8.

Rochester police Capt. Mark Mura said the officer responded to a house on the 300 block of Hague Street around 8 a.m. for the report of a man with a gun attempting to get into a house.

“When the officer arrived, immediately upon arrival, he was fired on by the suspect,” Capt. Mura said.

Mura said the officer was struck at least one time in the upper body, and was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital by another officer. Capt. Mura said the officer is in stable condition, adding that he’s lucky to be alert given his injury.

“The officer is alert, awake and speaking with doctors right now,” Capt. Mura said. “Anytime one of our officers is hurt, it’s a stressful situation. We don’t want anyone in our community hurt, especially our officers.”

Capt. Mura said the officer who was struck is a 15-year veteran of the RPD, but he wouldn’t release his name pending family being notified.

The police captain said there were no arrests made at this time, but did say a few people were being questioned.

“We have a few people were questioning right now, but the investigation is ongoing,” Capt. Mura said.

Although no suspects are confirmed to be in custody at this time, the police captain said residents of the area should feel safe.

“I would say at this point in time, with the number of law enforcement in the area, that citizens can rest assured they are safe, but if you live or work in the area and you see anything suspicious, give 911 a call and let us know so we can be sure that you’re safe,” Capt. Mura said.

Capt. Mura said Hague Street and the surrounding area is expected to be closed for most of the day as authorities investigate.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren released a statement about the shooting Tuesday morning:

“I am grateful that the officer is doing well and with his family. Please keep them in your prayers. The news today reminds us of the risks our men and women of the Rochester Police Department face every day. I am thankful for their service which keeps us safe and allows us to enjoy this holiday season. God bless them and our City.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Live updates

U.S. Marshals are moving in to the area where the RPD officer was shot. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/PhX6jeNfyC — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) December 22, 2020

Heavy Police presence here off of Jay St. just down the street from Hague St. where the police officer was shot. There are patrols cars at the storage unit and down the railroad tracks. RPD urging anyone with info to call 911. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/ib0fAXqjaa — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) December 22, 2020

State Police have blocked off the Ames St. Exit off 490 in #Rochester. The area where the RPD officer was shot. — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) December 22, 2020

RPD source: Officer shot in the neck at Lyell Ave and Hague St. in the City of Rochester. — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) December 22, 2020

Large police presence here at strong memorial hospital. An officer was shot this morning. We're told the officer was rushed to Strong for treatment. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/F91dlhEZZz — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) December 22, 2020

On scene on Hague St. where an RPD source tells @News_8 a police officer has been shot in the neck. The call came in around 8 a.m. and we’re told the officer was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital. There’s no word on the suspect or what led up to the shooting at this point. pic.twitter.com/KtoOGe9i29 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) December 22, 2020

On scene on Hague Street. Big police presence. This is about as close as I can get. More with @eriketacost_tv and @News_8 when we get more info. pic.twitter.com/OQIm7o0Cp7 — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) December 22, 2020

Map