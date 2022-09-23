ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is reporting that a Rome man has been indicted on felony rape charges after allegedly having sexual intercourse with an underage girl for more than two years.

According to the Sherriff, in June of 2022, the Child Advocacy Center received a report that 58-year-old Jerry Studer of Rome allegedly had sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13 for over two years.

Studer was indicted by an Oneida County Grand Jury and on Thursday, September 22nd, members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit, US Marshalls Service, and Rome Police Department Special Investigations Unit took him into custody without incident.

Jerry Studer of Rome has been arrested and charged with the following:

Predatory Sex Assault Against a Child (Class AII Felony)

Rape in the First Degree (Class B Felony)

Sexual Abuse in the First Degree (Class D Felony)

Studer has been arraigned and is currently being held at the Oneida County Jail without bail. An order of protection and other services was issued to the victim by the court and Child Advocacy Center.

Eyewitness News will continue to update you with any new information as it is released.