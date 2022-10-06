A makeshift memorial for Daniel Prude is seen prior to a march on September 06, 2020 in Rochester, New York.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following more than two years of debate, the City of Rochester has come to a settlement agreement with the estate of Daniel Prude.

Mayor Malik Evans announced the city’s settlement Thursday. In this agreement, the city will pay the estate a total of $12 million, which officials say was the best cost decision.

“Given the costs of continued litigation, this settlement was the best decision. It would have cost taxpayers even more to litigate, and would have placed a painful toll on our community. It is now time to look forward so we may work together and focus our efforts on Rochester’s future.”

— Rochester Mayor Malik Evans

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police in March 2020. The autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide.

The report says Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death, which could explain his erratic behavior.

The family of Daniel Prude originally filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city in September 2020. This filing was later replaced with a new filing in March 2020 to include his five children.

The amended complaint charges that both the actions of the Rochester police as well as the subsequent attempted cover-up by the police and city government of Rochester “constitute violations of Mr. Prude’s constitutional and common law rights.”

Prude’s family lawyer said that under the law, the proper recipients of any recovery by his estate are his children and only his children.

News 8 reached out to Daniel’s brother, Joe Prude, who said he is not receiving any money from the settlement, but is otherwise “happy for the settlement and [Daniel’s kids.]”

