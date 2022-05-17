ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Monday, a new congressional redistricting map was submitted to the State following a ruling from a judge that ruled the originally submitted maps unconstitutional.

The New York State of Appeals also agreed with the Steuben County Judge’s ruling in late April that the congressional map is gerrymandered.

To address this ruling the appellate court appointed Special Master Johnathan Cervas from Carnegie Mellon to submit a new map, which was published on May 16. Compared to the legislative proposal, Cervas’ map lowered the number of counties split by district lines and increased competitive districts.

The 21st district, which is currently represented by Elise Stefanik, would be the largest district in geographic size in New York. It would have a population of 776,971 and account for 622,196 eligible voters.

It also would return all of Fort Drum, the military base located in Jefferson County, New York, to the 21st District. However, the rest of Jefferson County would possibly be cut down the middle, with the entire City of Watertown being located in the 24th District.

Below are maps comparing the original proposed congressional redistricting to the new map released on May 16.

Proposed Congressional Redistricting: February 2022

Proposed Congressional Redistricting: May 16, 2022

Public comments will be accepted on these maps until Wednesday, May 18. Maps are set to be finalized on Friday, May 20, 2022.