A special report from our sister station in Elmira

50 years ago today, on June 23, 1972, the history of the Twin Tiers was permanently altered. Hurricane Agnes swept through the region, leaving destruction in its wake.

Anywhere from six to 12 inches of rain fell, following days of rainfall already. The full rivers burst, flowing over the banks and into the community.

The floods ravaged the East Coast. The damage cost more than $3 billion. 122 people died.

Take a step back through history with 18 News’ special coverage of the flood, with photos, testimonials and footage from the fateful weekend.