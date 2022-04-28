(WWTI) — The American Red Cross is prepping for its annual Sound the Alarm initiative set to begin a few days. This initiative is led by the Red Cross every May to help prevent home fires across the U.S.

According to the Red Cross, home fires are the most common disaster in the country. Since the start of 2022, the Red Cross has supported over 86,000 people recovering from over 23,000 home fires.

Red Cross said that these disasters claim seven lives on a daily basis, most frequently in homes without working fire alarms.

To prevent future tragedies, the Red Cross is partnering with community partners in over 50 at-risk communities across the country to install 50,000 free smoke alarms.

“Every second counts during a home fire, when you may have as little as two minutes to escape,” Red Cross Disaster Program Vice President Jennifer Pipa said in a press release. “That’s why Red Cross volunteers and community partners are joining together this May to Sound the Alarm by installing free smoke alarms and sharing home fire safety information with families in at-risk communities.”

Since its inception, Red Cross’s Sound the Alarm initiative has helped save at least 1,275 lives and install over 2.3 million smoke alarms across the county.

For more information, visit the Sound the Alarm website.