CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ukrainians living in New York’s Capital Region and in Kiev shared how they are coping with the invasion in Ukraine.

Igor Korostil works at DNIPRO Euro Deli in Latham. He says his mind is on his loved ones in his homeland.

“If I can put a finger on one of the emotions, it’s impossible. It’s angry, upset. I want to almost cry. I still have a family. My father is there,” said Igor.

45-hundred miles away in a pub in Kiev, NEWS10’s Anya Tucker spoke with a woman named Anastasia who shared how she heard the sound of explosions and whining sirens as Putin’s Russian Army advanced.

“But we believe in our army. We believe we can stand. We will not give up,” said Anastasia. She said that she and her co-workers were taking shelter in the pub’s basement. She asked that everyone pray for Ukraine.

Praying is much of what Oksana Balashova is doing these days. She and other congregants at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Watervliet are asking for help from the U.S. and its allies.

“Peaceful, sleeping kids. They are dying now; they are killed. And it’s terrible. It’s terrible. It’s impossible just to imagine,” said Oksana.

Father Michael Myshchuk is the priest at St. Nicholas. He said they are trying to support one another. He says they are holding tight to faith as they keep their eyes on what’s unfolding in their homeland.

“Faith is trusting. Our faith is trusting. That things we do not know how will resolve for good.”