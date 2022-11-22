ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In September, Price Chopper/Market 32 partnered with the American Red Cross to raise disaster relief funds.

Throughout the month, cashiers asked shoppers if they wanted to round up their checkout totals to the nearest dollar. This initiative allowed the stores to raise $57,796.24.

Price Chopper/Market 32 donated another $10,000, bringing the total donation up to $67,796.24.

All of the money will go directly to the Red Cross, an organization that prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and generosity of donors.

From hurricanes to fires to floods, the American Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters each year.

“At Price Chopper/Market 32, we are pleased to be a part of this collaborative effort to help the American Red Cross to assist those affected by disasters big and small, in our community and across the country,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of public relations and customer service. “We’re proud to join our customers and teammates who continually step up to support their neighbors and friends.”