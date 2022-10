SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Watch in the player above for President Biden’s speech at Onondaga Community College (OCC) in Syracuse.

US President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Syracuse Hancock International Airport in Syracuse, New York on October 27, 2022. – Biden is in Syracuse to speak on manufacturing. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One at Hancock International Airport in Syracuse, New York, on October 27, 2022. – Biden is travelling to Syracuse, New York, to speak about Microns plan to invest in CHIPS manufacturing. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Syracuse Hancock International Airport in Syracuse, New York on October 27, 2022. – Biden is in Syracuse to speak on manufacturing. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One at Hancock International Airport in Syracuse, New York, on October 27, 2022. – Biden is travelling to Syracuse, New York, to speak about Microns plan to invest in CHIPS manufacturing. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden (4R), with US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (3R), and New York Governor Kathy Hochul (2R), listens to CEO of Micron Technology Sanjay Mehrotra (C) during a tour of the Micron Pavilion at the SRC Arena and Events Center of Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, New York on October 27, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden (2R) and US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (R), listen to CEO of Micron Technology Sanjay Mehrotra (C) during a tour of the Micron Pavilion at the SRC Arena and Events Center of Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, New York on October 27, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden (2L), with US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (L), and New York Governor Kathy Hochul (R), listens to CEO of Micron Technology Sanjay Mehrotra (C) during a tour of the Micron Pavilion at the SRC Arena and Events Center of Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, New York on October 27, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden (2L), looks at a 3D rendering of a future Micron factory presenting by CEO of Micron Technology Sanjay Mehrotra (L) during a tour of the Micron Pavilion at the SRC Arena and Events Center of Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, New York on October 27, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden listens to Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra with US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (L), New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (2nd R) and New York Governor Kathy Hochul (R) as they tour the Micron facility in Syracuse, New York, on October 27, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

He will deliver remarks regarding the construction of a $100 billion Micron “megafab” chip plant.

Here is a live twitter feed from inside SRC Arena by WSYR digital producer Reegan Domagala.

Inside views from the Micron Pavilion inside the SRC Arena on the OCC Campus