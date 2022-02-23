SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A chain reaction of kindness is spreading smiles around Saratoga County. And it all started with four-year-old students at The Beagle School in Saratoga Springs.

NEWS10 first told you about the preschool students making handmade ‘thank you’ books for essential works last week in honor of Random Acts of Kindness Week.

“One thing that’s remained constant in these past two years is how much happiness our students bring to us, even behind masks, their smiles their giggles, so we wanted to be able to spread that to other people in our community who have helped us so much,” said Jessica Todtenhagen, director of The Beagle School.

The students delivered pictures and treats to different stops in the community, including Saratoga Springs Family Dentistry. The gesture of kindness raised the spirit of the office and they immediately knew they wanted to pay it forward.

“We went to the Saratoga Springs Police Department, Gloversville also went to their police department, Clifton Park EMS, Greenwich Town Hall, Glens Falls emergency room, Moreau Animal Clinic. Everybody deserves a little bit of kindness every day so we were really happy to show that to them,” said Dr. Gregory Dodd from Saratoga Springs Family Dentistry.

And while Random Acts of Kindness Week may be over, Todtenhagen said being kind is a lesson taught year-round.