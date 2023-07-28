CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Lyme was in distress Thursday night.

At 5 p.m. on July 27, the Jefferson County Director of Fire and Emergency Management Joseph Plummer issued a shelter-in-place order in the town of Lyme.

At the time, fire units were working to control a fire at a solar farm on County Route 179 in the town of Lyme. A shelter-in-place was issued for those living within a one-mile radius of the farm.

The shelter-in-place was lifted at 9:20 p.m., however at the time, Plummer confirmed that fire operations would continue to be ongoing through Friday, July 28.

Governor Kathy Hochul also released the following statement on the fire:

“A large battery fire in Jefferson County has caused significant damage and is emitting large amounts of smoke that may pose health risks. I have directed all necessary State agencies to provide assistance to local and county officials, and have deployed State personnel from the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Office of Fire Prevention and Control to the site. “I urge all members of the local community to follow public health guidance to protect themselves and their families, and avoid exposure to smoke or other toxins. We will continue monitoring developments out of Jefferson County and are committed to helping this community address the ongoing situation.” Governor Kathy Hochul

Motorists are encouraged to use caution in this area until fire the fire is under control.