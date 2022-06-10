CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police announced they are continuing their search for a 21-year-old last seen in 2020. In the same press release, EPD said a boater on the Chemung River reportedly found what was possibly a human jaw bone in the water last month.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call from the boater on May 11, 2022 on the Chemung River just east of the Town of Chemung. According to a release from the Elmira Police Department, Sheriff’s Office Investigators searched the area for additional bones but didn’t find any.

Matthew Barber/Photo: NamUs

The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team, NYSP Investigators, the Sheriff’s Office, and EPD then searched the area in an effort to find additional remains on June 9, 2022. The jaw bone is currently being tested at the New York State Crime Laboratory, EPD said, and DNA results should come within the next few weeks.

In the same press release, the Elmira Police Department said it is one of few agencies in the area with open missing person cases. Specifically, EPD is still continuing its search for Matthew Barber, a 21-year-old who was last seen in November 2020. According to details from NYS Criminal Justice Services, Barber is disabled and may be in need of medical attention.

EPD asked anyone with information on the recovered jaw bone or the disappearance of Matthew Barber to call the department at 607-737-5626.