SYRACUSE, N.Y. — (WSYR-TV) — Juli Boeheim was robbed in the parking lot of Destiny USA Mall Tuesday, several law enforcement sources tell NewsChannel 9.
According to the Syracuse Police Department, Boeheim was approached while she was in her car around 2:08 p.m. Tuesday. After the male suspect started a conversation with her, SPD says he brought out a gun, reached into Boeheim’s car and grabbed her purse. Police say the suspect then got in a car with other suspects and drove away.
No one was injured, according to SPD, and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information they are asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
Tuesday evening Pyramid Management group, the operators of Destiny USA released the following statement:
“The safety of our guests, employees and tenants is our top priority at Destiny USA. We are appalled to learn of the unfortunate incident that took place earlier today.
While this incident is disheartening, and quite frankly, infuriating, such reckless, irresponsible behavior will not be tolerated. Our security team, tenants, community partners and local law enforcement agencies work tirelessly to make Destiny USA a year-round family-friendly destination.
Destiny USA will work closely with law enforcement officials in the full investigation of this incident and hold those accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”Pyramid Management Group