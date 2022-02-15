BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police have a suspect in custody in connection with last week’s shooting at McKinley High School.

Police said the suspect is a 17-year-old male. His name was not released. He has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He will be held in custody.

Last week, police took a different 17-year-old suspect into custody who they believe was responsible for stabbing a 14-year-old student shortly after dismissal last Wednesday. On Monday morning, that teen was ordered by a judge to continue being held in custody.

A school security guard was shot in the leg during the incident, but police believed a second individual was involved in the shooting.

The security guard was treated and released from ECMC after the incident. The student was said to be in stable condition after undergoing surgery for multiple stab wounds.

A $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the shooter. Crime Stoppers initially offered up $5,000 and the Buffalo Teachers Federation offered to match it.

Security guard Brad Walker told News 4 that he was shot while running to help the student. He had only been on the job about a month.

“It’s such a blessing I’m still alive,” said Walker, who has a 6-year-old daughter. “The bullet is still in my thigh — it is located in the back of my thigh. The bullet missed my bone and my arteries.”

Police also announced Friday that a 13-year-old had been grazed by a bullet during the shooting, but did not initially seek treatment. The 13-year-old reported being grazed by the bullet in the upper flank area under the arm.

Buffalo schools announced their reopening plan for McKinley on Sunday night. Juniors and seniors will return for in-person learning on Thursday while underclassmen have remote learning. On Friday, freshmen and sophomores have in-person classes while upperclassmen go remote.

The following week is February break. After that, all students will return in-person starting on Monday, Feb. 28.