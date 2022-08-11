HUDSON VALLEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Planned Parenthood Action Fund has endorsed Jamie Cheney in New York’s 19th Congressional District race. Cheney is a long-time business owner and reproductive rights advocate.

“Reproductive freedom is on the ballot this fall, and Jamie Cheney is the fighter NY-19 needs,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, President of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. “Now, more than ever, we need to elect people who know from lived experience what is at stake and who will be true champions of sexual and reproductive rights, including the right to abortion. Planned Parenthood Action Fund looks forward to supporting Jamie to get the people of NY-19 the voice they deserve in Congress.”

The Planned Parenthood Action Fund is a non-profit, non-partisan group that is backed by more than 7 million activists, donors, and other supporters working to advance access to sexual health care and defend reproductive rights.

There are less than two weeks to go until the NY-19 primary. Cheney will face Josh Riley in the Democratic primary and the winner will run against Republican Marc Molinaro in the general election.