PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield police are investigating after a shooting victim was found inside a vehicle Tuesday.

According to Pittsfield Police Lieutenant Michael Maddalena, at around 5 p.m. officers were called to the area of 3 Briarwood Lane for a report of a shooting. While officers were on their way they were alerted of a car crash on Pecks Road that was involved in the shooting incident.

Maddalena said the shooting occurred on Briarwood Lane and the 18-year-old Pittsfield man, who was suffering from gunshot wounds, was on their way in a private vehicle to Berkshire Medical Center before he crashed on Pecks Road.

The victim was taken to Berkshire Medical Center by ambulance and is in critical but stable condition. A second vehicle involved has been confiscated by police, no arrests have been made at this time.

During the investigation, members of the Massachusetts State Police, Lenox Police Department, and Lee Police Department assisted.

The Pittsfield Police Department investigation remains ongoing and police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Ignacio Matos at 413-448-9705 extension 576, call the Tip line 413-448-9706, or send a tip via text message by texting “PITTIP” and your message to 847411 (TIP411).