NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New Hartford Boys basketball played in the State Tournament tonight for the first time in 15 years.

The Spartans had to play in the Sub-Regionals round this year against Section Ten Champion Franklin Academy from Malone. New Hartford falls behind 7-2 in the first part of the first quarter. A turnover by Zach Philipkuski, over to Connor Karwowski who had ten points.

“We came into half, we played better towards the end of the second half and then it carried over to the third, and fourth, we were able to get the people on the bench in the game and that was fun.”

“I was just talking to Zach, and I was like, well, we’re going to the regional finals. This is crazy and it’s kind of like, let’s go get it. Let’s see how far we can do this.”

“Obviously last game we, it was a close one. Not exactly what we wanted, still pulled it out. But this game just had fun. Got the big win. Great feeling”

“By winning this match. Everybody got to play. Everybody got good minutes, so that’s nice. So, everybody’s going to be ready for Saturday.”