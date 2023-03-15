LAKEWOOD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Southern Tier Brewing Company is partnering with Perry’s Ice Cream to release a new Imperial Ale just in time for summer.

The ale, called Vanilla Scoop, is 8.6% ABV and was created using flavors from Perry’s signature vanilla ice cream.

Matt Dunn, the VP of Operations at Southern Tier Brewing Company, said, “For this release, we wanted to capture the delicious flavor of Perry’s Vanilla Ice Cream in a bottle. Using Perry’s signature vanilla and milk sugar we could deliver a creamy full-bodied beer we think fans are going to love.”

According to Perry’s Ice Cream Senior Brand Manager Nichole Buryta, the beer tastes just like a scoop of Perry’s Vanilla.

The new craft beer will soon arrive at retailers across New York, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

It will be for sale at Wegmans, Tops Markets, 7-Eleven, Speedway, Sheetz, and other local independent retailers.

Learn more here.