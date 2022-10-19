TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office reports that three people have been charged with the possession of meth after a traffic stop in the Town of Springfield back in September of 2022.

According to the Sheriff, on Thursday, September 29th, deputies pulled over a vehicle driving north on State Highway 80 in Springfield, Ny after it allegedly committed multiple NYS traffic law violations.

Inside the vehicle was 45-year-old Joseph F. Kosinski of Little Falls, 39-year-old Andre R. Coss of Oneida, and 48-year-old Kelly M. Granger of Rome. During the stop, a search was conducted, which allegedly resulted in approximately 29 grams of methamphetamine being found inside the vehicle.

Kosinski, Coss, and Granger were arrested and charged with the following: