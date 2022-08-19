SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that on August 18th, an Oneonta woman was sentenced to over 5 years in prison for drug trafficking charges after pleading guilty to distributing methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl.

On Thursday, 43-year-old Jillian Eckberg of Oneonta was sentenced to serve 70 months in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl.

During her guilty plea, Eckberg admitted to the transport of said narcotics from New York City to Tupper Lake, Saranac Lake, and Lake Placid areas where they were sold to other customers for further redistribution. Additionally, Eckberg admitted that during her involvement, she distributed around 900 grams of methamphetamine, 54 grams of heroin, and 90 grams of fentanyl.

Along with her prison term, Eckberg will serve an additional 4-year term of supervision after she is released.