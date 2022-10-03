VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting another false threat of mass harm was made by a local area student while riding a school bus on September 30th.

According to the Sheriff, around 3:20 pm on Friday, threats were made by a juvenile Madison High School student while riding a school bus out of the Madison Oneida BOCES school on Spring Road in the Town of Verona.

After an investigation, the threat was deemed non-credible, and the student was arrested for making a threat of mass harm. A referral was made to the Oneida County Juvenile Probation for the future. Due to their age, the student’s identity will not be released.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police.