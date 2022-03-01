ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the statewide mask requirement in schools will be lifted Wednesday, Mar. 2. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says the data fully supports the decision, and it’s time for students and teachers to have the ability to focus on learning first.

“The overall aspect of masks being alleviated throughout the public indoor spaces and schools should be included in that, especially where we’ve been and what we’re seeing when it comes to positivity in children and young adults that it was time to do that and return to normalcy,” said Picente.

The County Executive emphasizes that students and faculty have the choice to wear masks, and no one should be ostracized or bullied for making their decision.

“The same way that you wanna say you have the right to not wear I mask I have the right to wear a mask. And so neither one of us should criticize the other. that’s their choice. That’s their right, the right to protect themselves,” said Picente.

As we reach the two-year anniversary of the pandemic, County Executive Picente says we now have the tools and knowledge that we can put to work to protect ourselves.

“I think we know enough now that we don’t do masks start again but judge it by the numbers and look at the science and see what’s happening. I think we’re at a point in which we can manage this as an endemic going forward and not the pandemic,” said Picente.