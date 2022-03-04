ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released its COVID-19 case numbers for the week of February 24th through March 3rd.

  • 350 new positive cases, 56,954 total.
    • 2/24: 58
    • 2/25: 47
    • 2/26: 37
    • 2/27: 26
    • 2/28: 55
    • 3/1: 42
    • 3/2: 36
    • 3/3: 49
  • 500 active positive cases.
  • Total infection by age (percentages rounded):
    • 3% are 0-4 years-old
    • 7% are 5-11 years-old
    • 7% are 12-17 years-old
    • 44% are 18-44 years-old
    • 26% are 45-64 years-old
    • 7% are 65-74 years-old
    • 6% are 75+ years-old
  • Total infection by gender (percentages rounded):
    • 51% female
    • 47% male
  • 4 new COVID-19-related deaths, 658 total.
    • 2/24: 0
    • 2/25: 0
    • 2/26: 0
    • 2/27: 1
    • 2/28: 2
    • 3/1: 1
    • 3/2: 0
    • 3/3: 0
  •  12 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 10 at MVHS.
    • 0 at Rome Health.
    • 2 out of county.
      • None of total hospitalized in ICU.
      • None of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
  • 77% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over have their first dose of vaccine.
  • 72% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over are fully vaccinated.
  • 25% of Oneida County residents ages 5-11 have their first dose.
  • 78,342 booster doses have been administered.

More data is available at:

Oneida County continues to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots and testing at the Utica and Rome Health clinics.

Vaccinations & Boosters (All brands and dosages available except for Johnson & Johnson)

Utica Health Clinic, 406 Elizabeth Street, Utica

Rome Health Clinic, 300 W. Dominick Street, Rome

Testing

Utica Health Clinic, 406 Elizabeth Street, Utica

Rome Health Clinic, 300 W. Dominick Street, Rome