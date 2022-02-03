ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County COVID-19 has released its case numbers for February 3rd.
- 206 new positive cases, 54,756 total.
- 2,222 active positive cases.
- 7.5% positivity rate.
- No new COVID-19-related deaths, 636 total.
- 57 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 27 unvaccinated/30 vaccinated
- 42 at MVHS
- 4 at Rome Health
- 11 out of county
- 9 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
- 4 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
- 6 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 3 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 9 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
- 2 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
- 9 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 0-12 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 13-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 20-29 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 30-39 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 8 unvaccinated/9 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/10 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
- 90-99 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 47% of the patients currently hospitalized are unvaccinated.
- The average age of the unvaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 56 years-old.
- The average age of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized is 69 years-old.
- Of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized, 33% are at least 6 months past full vaccination and have not received a booster.
- Of the total patients currently hospitalized, 65% are unvaccinated, past six months of full vaccination or have not received a booster.
Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.