PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person is dead following an early morning standoff in Providence that involved “hundreds of rounds” fired by a suspect at police, according to Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré.

“Kudos to the law enforcement officers that train just for this, but in my nearly 40 years I’ve never seen something like this,” Paré said.

Police received a call around 2:30 a.m. that Scott MacLean, 60, was assaulting his son and daughter at a multifamily home on Denison Street.

Upon arrival, police were able to get everyone else out of the home, but MacLean barricaded himself inside.

Providence Police Special Response Unit members surrounded the home and attempted to communicate with MacLean to get him to surrender.

MacLean is known to have had mental health issues, Paré said. “We didn’t know what he was going to do,” he said.

MacLean then fired at officers, prompting police to return fire, Paré said.

When the shots rang out, officers evacuated the surrounding homes to get everyone to safety.

The back room of the home then erupted in flames. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, according to Paré, but once police were able to get inside, they found MacLean dead. His cause of death remains unclear.

No civilians or officers were injured other than MacLean. Paré said the eight officers who fired their service weapons have not been placed on leave, however, they do have the option to take it if they so choose.

“They were fighting for their lives,” Paré said.

“Really chaotic scene here. There is a person deceased, and our police department has been in touch with family,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said. “Most importantly today, this is a really a testament to the men and women in the police department, fire department, state police, all of them working together as a team.”

Paré said officers were familiar with MacLean, who suffered from mental health issues, but he had no criminal history.

MacLean’s children told police there were at least 15 guns in the home and some rifles in a safe.

This is not related to the incident late Wednesday night where a woman was shot and killed.​​