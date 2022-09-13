UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A man armed with a knife was shot by Utica Police Monday night. Shortly before 8:00 PM, Monday, Utica Police were called to 1601 Nielsen Street for a mental health situation. Two responding officers encountered a man with a knife.

At some point in the encounter, the armed man’s actions caused the officers to fire at him. It is believed that, but not confirmed, that the man was hit more than once. He was taken to St Elizabeth Hospital. His condition is unknown as of this report, but several witnesses at the scene said that he was seriously wounded.

A large, vocal crowd gathered at the intersection of Nielsen and James Streets. Members of the Oneida County Sherriff Office and the New York State Police were called to the scene to maintain order. While the crowd was vocal, there was no physical response from those gathered.

Neighbors described the armed man as a good neighbor who helped others with their lawns. He was said to be a veteran.

Utica Police had not yet released the name or condition of the armed man, nor the names of the officers involved. Police were still at the scene as of 10:00 PM, Monday, investigating. That investigation will now be turned over to the New York State Attorney General’s office, as is the procedure for officer-involved shootings in New York State.