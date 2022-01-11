SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – King Brothers Dairy is a family run dairy farm situated a few miles northeast of Saratoga Springs. For more than 100 years, they’ve been on a mission to offer the highest quality, best tasting milk.

“Growing up here on the farm, my brother and I had a grandfather that bottled milk from the early 1900s up and through the 60s. For many years we thought about ‘boy we should bottle milk again,’” said Jan King, co-owner.

In 2010 Jan and Jeff King made that dream a reality. They teamed up to bring their farm fresh milk to the surrounding community, so everyone could enjoy the same fresh milk they grew-up loving.

Three years ago they built a farm store and on-site creamery to offer their milk products, ice cream and other sweet treats to the community. With more than 70 flavors on their rotating menu, their homemade hard ice cream has a loyal fan following. If you can’t pick one flavor, try four when you order one of their ice cream flights.

If you prefer soft serve, that have you covered! Ice cream cupcakes and ice cream cakes are just a few of the other delicious menu items.

“When we hear those stories that people drive 45 minutes or over an hour to go get some of the dairy products that they’ll only shop here, it makes us feel great, all the hard work pays off,” said Jan King.

Want to visit their farm store? You can find them at 311 King Road, Schuylerville, N.Y. 12871.

Their current hours are: