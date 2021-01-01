NYS Police investigating a Trooper-involved shooting in Cattaraugus County

PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– An investigation is underway after a trooper-involved shooting in the Southern Tier.

New York State Police report that troopers showed up to a domestic incident early January 1, in Portville.

When they arrived, police say 40-year-old Ryan Ehman came toward them with a bow and arrow.

Police say after troopers gave Ehman several commands to put the weapon down, Ehman did not comply and a trooper shot him.

Ehman is recovering from his injuries at ECMC and criminal charges are pending.