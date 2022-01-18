ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul said she is proposing the biggest health care investment in New York State History — $10 billion. Members of the health care community said they are welcoming the proposal.

Albany Medical Center said: “We are grateful for the Governor’s support and look forward to hearing the details.”

The Healthcare Association of New York State called it a bold and unprecedented investment that would provide “the critical support New York’s healthcare delivery system needs now, while positioning us to build and staff the modernized, resilient healthcare system we’ll need in the future.”

Governor Hochul also made it clear that she wants to give back to the healthcare workers who risked their lives helping others during this pandemic.

“In my State of the State speech, I promised to start rebuilding our healthcare workforce. They are the heroes of this pandemic, so let’s stop taking about the debt we owe them, and actually pay them what they deserve. That includes more than $1 billion of bonuses,” she said.

In addition, Governor Hochul wants to work to rebuild healthcare facilities.

“Nursing homes and hospitals which have been crushed by this pandemic, through a $1.6 capital program to help them make much needed upgrades,” said Hochul.

She even plans on investing $750 million for a brand new Wadsworth Laboratory on the Harriman Campus in Albany that would allow for increased testing and disease research. Wadsworth has played a vital role in studying COVID-19 virus variants throughout this pandemic.

The budget proposals have yet to be voted on by the New York State Legislature.