NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Wednesday.

“While Omicron has done its best to stop our recovery in its tracks, New Yorkers haven’t let up and we continue to see a steady decline in our hospitalizations and cases,” Governor Hochul said. “The progress we’ve made is a strong indication that we have the tools – vaccines, boosters, tests, and masks – to keep our communities safe, and our schools, businesses, and economy open. The vaccine and booster are also critical to protecting our children’s health against COVID-19, and we reached an important milestone today with 80% of 12-17-year-olds in New York receiving at least one dose. Let’s continue to use these tools and make sure we keep our children healthy.”

Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 177,927

Total Positive – 9,342

Percent Positive – 5.25%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.96%

Patient Hospitalization – 6,628 (-503)

Patients Newly Admitted – 694

Patients in ICU – 1094 (-46)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 641 (-26)

Total Discharges – 273,796 (+925)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 136

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,230

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 66,391

Total vaccine doses administered – 35,987,678

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 52,700

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 358,347

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Sunday, January 30, 2022 Monday, January 31, 2022 Tuesday, February 1, 2022 Capital Region 77.28 72.02 68.47 Central New York 104.60 94.74 88.65 Finger Lakes 66.09 63.18 59.48 Long Island 53.24 52.09 45.36 Mid-Hudson 56.53 52.82 47.69 Mohawk Valley 94.87 88.05 82.63 New York City 52.94 49.91 44.61 North Country 105.16 99.12 96.97 Southern Tier 92.23 88.39 86.52 Western New York 79.92 69.61 62.96 Statewide 62.96 59.04 53.79

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Sunday, January 30, 2022 Monday, January 31, 2022 Tuesday, February 1, 2022 Capital Region 9.67% 9.41% 9.13% Central New York 12.79% 12.17% 12.25% Finger Lakes 10.32% 9.90% 9.58% Long Island 7.87% 7.58% 6.86% Mid-Hudson 6.23% 5.82% 5.79% Mohawk Valley 10.43% 9.96% 9.55% New York City 4.52% 4.26% 3.95% North Country 13.40% 13.00% 12.70% Southern Tier 7.99% 8.07% 7.79% Western New York 12.36% 11.25% 10.68% Statewide 6.64% 6.27% 5.96%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Sunday, January 30, 2022 Monday, January 31, 2022 Tuesday, February 1, 2022 Bronx 3.88% 3.67% 3.63% Kings 4.58% 4.30% 4.00% New York 3.67% 3.53% 3.33% Queens 5.47% 5.12% 4.55% Richmond 5.70% 5.41% 5.09%

Yesterday, 9,342 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,800,407. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 55,897 199 Allegany 8,362 25 Broome 42,592 151 Cattaraugus 14,575 58 Cayuga 15,089 46 Chautauqua 22,553 77 Chemung 20,254 71 Chenango 8,685 41 Clinton 15,012 94 Columbia 9,486 26 Cortland 9,855 34 Delaware 7,245 22 Dutchess 61,839 104 Erie 200,898 434 Essex 5,139 14 Franklin 8,474 48 Fulton 11,740 51 Genesee 13,207 28 Greene 8,167 20 Hamilton 791 4 Herkimer 13,071 61 Jefferson 18,626 100 Lewis 5,893 24 Livingston 11,062 32 Madison 12,115 57 Monroe 145,884 309 Montgomery 11,198 47 Nassau 392,191 665 Niagara 46,080 129 NYC 2,235,468 3,266 Oneida 50,346 174 Onondaga 102,848 500 Ontario 18,688 66 Orange 103,335 194 Orleans 8,314 23 Oswego 23,537 114 Otsego 9,155 24 Putnam 22,878 32 Rensselaer 29,572 116 Rockland 89,813 111 Saratoga 43,365 162 Schenectady 31,226 80 Schoharie 4,688 17 Schuyler 3,243 11 Seneca 5,449 23 St. Lawrence 19,243 123 Steuben 18,629 55 Suffolk 416,562 526 Sullivan 17,676 41 Tioga 10,079 53 Tompkins 16,468 85 Ulster 29,820 66 Warren 12,684 49 Washington 11,325 56 Wayne 16,252 61 Westchester 242,593 309 Wyoming 8,018 20 Yates 3,153 14

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 325 213 65.5% 112 34.5% Central New York 207 153 73.9% 54 26.1% Finger Lakes 604 305 50.5% 299 49.5% Long Island 1,059 549 51.8% 510 48.2% Mid-Hudson 673 368 54.7% 305 45.3% Mohawk Valley 136 94 69.1% 42 30.9% New York City 2,826 1,434 50.7% 1,392 49.3% North Country 131 75 57.3% 56 42.7% Southern Tier 184 92 50.0% 92 50.0% Western New York 483 272 56.3% 211 43.7% Statewide 6,628 3,555 53.6% 3,073 46.4%

Yesterday, 136 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 53,230. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 3 Bronx 9 Cattaraugus 1 Cayuga 1 Chemung 1 Chenango 1 Clinton 1 Columbia 3 Cortland 2 Delaware 1 Dutchess 4 Erie 9 Herkimer 2 Kings 25 Livingston 2 Monroe 5 Nassau 12 New York 7 Niagara 3 Onondaga 3 Orange 1 Oswego 1 Putnam 1 Queens 14 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 2 Rockland 2 Saratoga 2 St. Lawrence 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 5 Sullivan 1 Ulster 2 Wayne 2 Westchester 5 Grand Total 136

Yesterday, 10,345 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 14,542 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 958,853 424 Central New York 641,192 276 Finger Lakes 857,052 499 Long Island 2,154,128 1,352 Mid-Hudson 1,684,216 1,082 Mohawk Valley 322,799 147 New York City 7,903,591 5,746 North Country 300,512 137 Southern Tier 436,398 192 Western New York 948,024 490 Statewide 16,206,765 10,345

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 874,470 579 Central New York 591,249 432 Finger Lakes 790,765 653 Long Island 1,900,443 2,197 Mid-Hudson 1,468,567 1,488 Mohawk Valley 298,744 203 New York City 6,946,836 7,798 North Country 270,912 235 Southern Tier 397,875 235 Western New York 865,562 722 Statewide 14,405,423 14,542

Booster/Additional Shots: