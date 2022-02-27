NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday. Additionally, on Sunday Governor Hochul announced that the mask mandate for schools statewide will be lifted on March 2.

“As we’ve been saying from the very beginning, the vaccine is the best tool we have to beat back this virus,” Governor Hochul said. “The incredible progress we’ve made so far is thanks to New Yorkers from every corner of the state doing their part – rolling up their sleeves, getting the shot, and making sure they were protecting their families and our way of life. Now is the time to remain vigilant and keep up that hard work – get your shot, get boosted, and let’s leave this pandemic in the past.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 97,975
  • Total Positive – 1,671
  • Percent Positive – 1.71%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.94%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,911 (-88)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 198
  • Patients in ICU – 342 (-7)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 191 (+10)
  • Total Discharges – 285,572 (+273)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 20
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,684   
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,057
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,791,518
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 7,061
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 80,844
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.6%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.6%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.6%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.5%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.0%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.0%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.9%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.5%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION  Thursday, February 24, 2022Friday, February 25, 2022Saturday, February 26, 2022
Capital Region16.0814.8914.09
Central New York22.5321.3720.01
Finger Lakes10.759.779.14
Long Island9.278.898.55
Mid-Hudson10.469.478.95
Mohawk Valley18.9017.9316.43
New York City9.889.559.01
North Country25.6423.7322.09
Southern Tier21.2620.9619.07
Western New York12.7912.0610.73
Statewide11.9011.2810.57

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

REGIONThursday, February 24, 2022Friday, February 25, 2022Saturday, February 26, 2022
Capital Region3.35%3.27%3.34%
Central New York5.11%5.14%5.05%
Finger Lakes3.05%3.07%3.05%
Long Island1.93%1.93%1.95%
Mid-Hudson1.79%1.73%1.71%
Mohawk Valley3.65%3.47%3.36%
New York City1.17%1.23%1.30%
North Country5.46%5.50%5.48%
Southern Tier2.99%3.03%3.19%
Western New York3.44%3.46%3.31%
Statewide1.86%1.89%1.94%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHThursday, February 24, 2022Friday, February 25, 2022Saturday, February 26, 2022
Bronx1.15%1.20%1.35%
Kings0.97%1.00%1.10%
New York1.23%1.32%1.37%
Queens1.37%1.44%1.48%
Richmond1.56%1.62%1.56%

Yesterday 1,671 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,901,267. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany57,90418
Allegany8,7915
Broome44,31019
Cattaraugus15,1497
Cayuga15,60713
Chautauqua23,30710
Chemung20,93318
Chenango9,1314
Clinton16,26018
Columbia9,8704
Cortland10,2835
Delaware7,5465
Dutchess63,16214
Erie205,62945
Essex5,4496
Franklin9,04313
Fulton12,2545
Genesee13,5215
Greene8,4304
Hamilton8333
Herkimer13,5187
Jefferson19,5837
Lewis6,0854
Livingston11,4645
Madison12,6874
Monroe149,21049
Montgomery11,6521
Nassau398,199117
Niagara47,17925
NYC2,271,464681
Oneida52,11834
Onondaga106,93855
Ontario19,44411
Orange105,31126
Orleans8,5243
Oswego24,95412
Otsego9,6385
Putnam23,2945
Rensselaer30,80213
Rockland91,15419
Saratoga45,05931
Schenectady32,31616
Schoharie4,8951
Schuyler3,3762
Seneca5,7434
St. Lawrence20,44324
Steuben19,48921
Suffolk422,503101
Sullivan18,1725
Tioga10,4837
Tompkins17,39534
Ulster30,79919
Warren13,2539
Washington11,8328
Wayne16,87510
Westchester246,49670
Wyoming8,2193
Yates3,2892

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1387957.2%5942.8%
Central New York693753.6%3246.4%
Finger Lakes27811641.7%16258.3%
Long Island28612744.4%15955.6%
Mid-Hudson1555837.4%9762.6%
Mohawk Valley473676.6%1123.4%
New York City67027941.6%39158.4%
North Country461634.8%3065.2%
Southern Tier704462.9%2637.1%
Western New York1529361.2%5938.8%
Statewide1,91188546.3%1,02653.7%

Yesterday, 20 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,684. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Bronx1
Broome1
Chautauqua1
Clinton1
Kings1
Monroe2
Nassau1
Onondaga2
Orange1
Otsego1
Richmond2
Schenectady1
Steuben1
Suffolk2
Tompkins1
Warren1

Yesterday, 883 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,705 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region965,037136
Central New York645,86049
Finger Lakes863,55269
Long Island2,181,065131
Mid-Hudson1,703,092252
Mohawk Valley324,88614
New York City7,972,615-26
North Country303,68831
Southern Tier439,27535
Western New York953,824192
Statewide16,352,894883

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region882,477134
Central New York597,08588
Finger Lakes800,204125
Long Island1,935,802651
Mid-Hudson1,491,801355
Mohawk Valley302,05635
New York City7,040,78264
North Country274,87344
Southern Tier402,08253
Western New York875,797156
Statewide14,602,9591,705

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days 
Capital Region455,1482573,313 
Central New York304,3411823,047 
Finger Lakes475,8422334,071 
Long Island1,101,1881,72913,902 
Mid-Hudson840,2061,0389,850 
Mohawk Valley162,117771,646 
New York City2,749,3217143,691 
North Country142,993791,598 
Southern Tier216,6601392,138 
Western New York517,3054134,748 
Statewide6,965,1214,86148,004