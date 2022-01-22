NEW YORK (WWTI) —Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“We are below 10% positivity rate for the second day in a row. This is extraordinary progress,” Governor Hochul said. “As we continue to see numbers trend downward, let’s also continue to do the right thing. Wash your hands, get the vaccine if you haven’t already, get the booster dose, and wear a mask. We will continue to see this downward trend in other parts of the state soon.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 299,580

Total Positive – 27,643

Percent Positive – 9.23%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 11.36%

Patient Hospitalization – 10,477 (-539)

Patients Newly Admitted – 1,264

Patients in ICU – 1,504 (-44)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 884 (+4)

Total Discharges – 262,654 (1,581)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 179

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 51,716

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 64,120

Total vaccine doses administered – 35,409,903

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 80,188

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 496,685

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.5%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Thursday, January 20, 2022 Friday, January 20, 2022 Capital Region 169.65 154.52 144.12 Central New York 199.16 193.19 178.55 Finger Lakes 137.47 126.46 119.99 Long Island 160.48 145.64 125.54 Mid-Hudson 177.31 156.06 136.89 Mohawk Valley 159.14 151.72 147.74 New York City 208.39 192.80 176.42 North Country 152.41 151.15 145.49 Southern Tier 149.05 140.52 135.70 Western New York 168.22 146.56 137.87 Statewide 183.67 168.51 153.73

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Thursday, January 20, 2022 Friday, January 20, 2022 Capital Region 16.23% 15.04% 14.06% Central New York 19.32% 18.62% 17.72% Finger Lakes 17.15% 16.03% 15.44% Long Island 15.51% 14.41% 13.19% Mid-Hudson 13.26% 12.43% 11.70% Mohawk Valley 15.00% 14.32% 13.30% New York City 11.52% 10.49% 9.60% North Country 16.29% 16.72% 16.46% Southern Tier 12.93% 12.64% 11.87% Western New York 18.95% 17.65% 16.90% Statewide 13.30% 12.27% 11.36%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Thursday, January 20, 2022 Friday, January 20, 2022 Bronx 12.35% 10.92% 9.63% Kings 10.73% 9.81% 9.07% New York 9.56% 8.82% 8.34% Queens 13.56% 12.39% 11.32% Richmond 12.14% 11.39% 10.41%

Yesterday, 27,643 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,666,373. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 53,772 417 Allegany 8,006 65 Broome 41,057 310 Cattaraugus 13,794 108 Cayuga 14,399 96 Chautauqua 21,516 171 Chemung 19,320 183 Chenango 8,241 85 Clinton 13,733 163 Columbia 9,028 57 Cortland 9,331 71 Delaware 6,887 44 Dutchess 59,798 334 Erie 193,127 1,177 Essex 4,821 64 Franklin 7,985 69 Fulton 11,101 111 Genesee 12,691 102 Greene 7,849 56 Hamilton 769 3 Herkimer 12,434 81 Jefferson 17,446 210 Lewis 5,658 39 Livingston 10,566 99 Madison 11,445 134 Monroe 141,338 888 Montgomery 10,595 109 Nassau 384,123 1,303 Niagara 44,279 303 NYC 2,184,847 13,422 Oneida 48,327 392 Onondaga 97,726 1,006 Ontario 17,784 147 Orange 100,607 499 Orleans 7,963 67 Oswego 22,169 206 Otsego 8,671 88 Putnam 22,308 100 Rensselaer 28,200 244 Rockland 87,911 359 Saratoga 41,310 331 Schenectady 29,930 253 Schoharie 4,435 42 Schuyler 3,078 15 Seneca 5,138 60 St. Lawrence 18,163 150 Steuben 17,621 164 Suffolk 407,837 1,420 Sullivan 17,033 132 Tioga 9,541 82 Tompkins 15,408 93 Ulster 28,662 195 Warren 12,071 129 Washington 10,757 108 Wayne 15,431 165 Westchester 237,634 827 Wyoming 7,717 66 Yates 2,985 29

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 410 286 69.8% 124 30.2% Central New York 304 222 73.0% 82 27.0% Finger Lakes 747 403 53.9% 344 46.1% Long Island 1,754 1,015 57.9% 739 42.1% Mid-Hudson 1,089 665 61.1% 424 38.9% Mohawk Valley 159 105 66.0% 54 34.0% New York City 5,060 2,601 51.4% 2,459 48.6% North Country 104 52 50.0% 52 50.0% Southern Tier 221 127 57.5% 94 42.5% Western New York 629 386 61.4% 243 38.6% Statewide 10,477 5,862 56.0% 4,615 44.0%

Yesterday, 179 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 51,716. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 16 Cattaraugus 1 Chemung 1 Cortland 4 Delaware 1 Dutchess 2 Erie 10 Fulton 2 Genesee 1 Herkimer 1 Jefferson 2 Kings 25 Monroe 6 Montgomery 1 Nassau 9 New York 18 Niagara 3 Oneida 3 Onondaga 5 Ontario 1 Orange 1 Oswego 1 Otsego 1 Putnam 1 Queens 29 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 2 Rockland 1 Saratoga 2 Schenectady 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 10 Sullivan 2 Washington 1 Wayne 1 Westchester 10 Wyoming 1

Yesterday, 16,061 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 30,428 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 954,755 829 869,120 674 Central New York 637,886 448 588,066 319 Finger Lakes 852,133 668 785,411 525 Long Island 2,140,622 2,712 1,883,593 2,105 Mid-Hudson 1,672,786 1,685 1,455,797 1,274 Mohawk Valley 321,261 228 296,884 189 New York City 7,843,367 7,994 6,870,570 24,212 North Country 298,766 182 269,136 178 Southern Tier 434,052 393 395,460 211 Western New York 941,727 922 858,972 741 Statewide 16,097,355 16,061 14,273,009 30,428

People with the complete vaccine series:

Booster/Additional Shots: