NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul has updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 for February 3rd.

“The steady decline in hospitalizations and cases should motivate all New Yorkers to continue to do the right thing and take the necessary precautions to keep our communities safe and healthy,” Governor Hochul said. “Vaccines are safe, effective, and the best way to prevent serious illness from COVID-19. If you haven’t yet, get vaccinated as soon as you can. Encourage your family members, friends, and especially your children to get the vaccine as well.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 191,908

– 191,908 Total Positive – 9,418

– 9,418 Percent Positive – 4.91%

– 4.91% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.51%

– 5.51% Patient Hospitalization – 6,177 (-451)

– 6,177 (-451) Patients Newly Admitted – 689

– 689 Patients in ICU – 995 (-99)

– 995 (-99) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 563 (-78)

– 563 (-78) Total Discharges – 274,754 (+958)

– 274,754 (+958) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 114

– 114 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,345

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 66,683

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 36,040,611

– 36,040,611 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 52,933

– 52,933 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 344,379

– 344,379 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.0%

– 91.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.1%

– 82.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.7%

– 84.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) -80.1%

-80.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.7%

– 69.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.3%

– 80.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.0%

– 72.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.7%

– 87.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Monday, January 31, 2022 Tuesday, February 1, 2022 Wednesday, February 2, 2022 Capital Region 72.02 68.47 62.40 Central New York 94.74 88.65 81.15 Finger Lakes 63.18 59.48 52.79 Long Island 52.09 45.36 40.22 Mid-Hudson 52.82 47.69 42.16 Mohawk Valley 88.05 82.63 75.62 New York City 49.91 44.61 38.96 North Country 99.12 96.97 93.29 Southern Tier 88.39 86.52 76.73 Western New York 69.61 62.96 58.45 Statewide 59.04 53.79 48.03

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Monday, January 31, 2022 Tuesday, February 1, 2022 Wednesday, February 2, 2022 Capital Region 9.41% 9.13% 8.54% Central New York 12.17% 12.25% 11.29% Finger Lakes 9.90% 9.58% 8.74% Long Island 7.58% 6.86% 6.37% Mid-Hudson 5.82% 5.79% 5.38% Mohawk Valley 9.96% 9.55% 9.06% New York City 4.26% 3.95% 3.59% North Country 13.00% 12.70% 12.20% Southern Tier 8.07% 7.79% 7.21% Western New York 11.25% 10.68% 9.92% Statewide 6.27% 5.96% 5.51%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Monday, January 31, 2022 Tuesday, February 1, 2022 Wednesday, February 2, 2022 Bronx 3.67% 3.63% 3.37% Kings 4.30% 4.00% 3.58% New York 3.53% 3.33% 3.08% Queens 5.12% 4.55% 4.13% Richmond 5.41% 5.09% 4.62%

Yesterday, 9,418 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,809,825. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 56,072 175 Allegany 8,406 44 Broome 42,744 152 Cattaraugus 14,635 60 Cayuga 15,128 39 Chautauqua 22,642 89 Chemung 20,313 59 Chenango 8,734 49 Clinton 15,134 122 Columbia 9,522 36 Cortland 9,915 60 Delaware 7,279 34 Dutchess 61,983 144 Erie 201,442 544 Essex 5,171 32 Franklin 8,519 45 Fulton 11,793 53 Genesee 13,241 34 Greene 8,195 28 Hamilton 797 6 Herkimer 13,109 38 Jefferson 18,722 96 Lewis 5,922 29 Livingston 11,092 30 Madison 12,184 69 Monroe 146,231 347 Montgomery 11,241 43 Nassau 392,767 576 Niagara 46,187 107 NYC 2,238,540 3,072 Oneida 50,523 177 Onondaga 103,195 347 Ontario 18,758 70 Orange 103,566 231 Orleans 8,334 20 Oswego 23,641 104 Otsego 9,203 48 Putnam 22,912 34 Rensselaer 29,695 123 Rockland 89,909 96 Saratoga 43,541 176 Schenectady 31,349 123 Schoharie 4,717 29 Schuyler 3,256 13 Seneca 5,480 31 St. Lawrence 19,345 102 Steuben 18,707 78 Suffolk 417,188 626 Sullivan 17,734 58 Tioga 10,119 40 Tompkins 16,534 66 Ulster 29,926 106 Warren 12,743 59 Washington 11,388 63 Wayne 16,306 54 Westchester 242,888 295 Wyoming 8,038 20 Yates 3,170 17

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 318 195 61.3% 123 38.7% Central New York 213 156 73.2% 57 26.8% Finger Lakes 559 282 50.4% 277 49.6% Long Island 956 497 52.0% 459 48.0% Mid-Hudson 613 336 54.8% 277 45.2% Mohawk Valley 127 82 64.6% 45 35.4% New York City 2,633 1,309 49.7% 1,324 50.3% North Country 112 59 52.7% 53 47.3% Southern Tier 166 82 49.4% 84 50.6% Western New York 480 261 54.4% 219 45.6% Statewide 6,177 3,259 52.8% 2,918 47.2%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 114 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 53,345. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 13 Broome 1 Cattaraugus 1 Chautauqua 2 Chemung 1 Clinton 1 Dutchess 2 Erie 4 Greene 1 Jefferson 1 Kings 19 Livingston 1 Madison 1 Monroe 5 Nassau 8 New York 3 Oneida 2 Onondaga 3 Orange 2 Orleans 1 Queens 17 Richmond 4 Rockland 2 Saratoga 1 Schenectady 1 Suffolk 8 Ulster 1 Washington 1 Wayne 1 Westchester 5

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 11,032 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 14,027 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 959,255 402 875,001 531 Central New York 641,440 248 591,675 426 Finger Lakes 857,554 502 791,435 670 Long Island 2,155,672 1,544 1,902,466 2,023 Mid-Hudson 1,685,416 1,200 1,469,951 1,384 Mohawk Valley 322,932 133 298,917 173 New York City 7,909,629 6,038 6,954,280 7,444 North Country 300,681 169 271,136 224 Southern Tier 436,598 200 398,163 288 Western New York 948,620 596 866,426 864 Statewide 16,217,797 11,032 14,419,450 14,027

Booster/Additional Shots Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 435,969 2,895 10,500 Central New York 286,817 1,540 9,112 Finger Lakes 450,169 2,344 12,820 Long Island 1,018,100 122,929 146,810 Mid-Hudson 782,213 70,435 89,104 Mohawk Valley 152,960 835 4,323 New York City 2,573,317 375,776 435,928 North Country 134,099 597 4,146 Southern Tier 205,975 1,261 5,605 Western New York 490,762 2,366 14,251 Statewide 6,530,381 580,978 732,599

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.