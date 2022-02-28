NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Monday.

“As we move on to a new phase in the fight against this virus, it is important that we do not let up on the hard work that got us here,” Governor Hochul said. “We must stay vigilant and double down on the tools we know are effective. Get your vaccine if you haven’t yet, your booster if you have, and make sure your children and loved ones get theirs as well.”

Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 69,522
  • Total Positive – 1,144
  • Percent Positive – 1.65%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.91%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,874 (-37)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 156
  • Patients in ICU – 336 (-6)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 187 (-4)
  • Total Discharges – 285,754 (+182)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 19
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,705
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,231
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,797,501
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 5,983
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 77,171
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.6%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.6%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.6%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.5%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.0%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.0%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.9%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.5%  

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION  Friday, February 25, 2022Saturday, February 26, 2022Sunday, February 27, 2022
Capital Region  14.8914.0913.58
Central New York  21.3720.0119.79
Finger Lakes  9.779.148.75
Long Island  8.898.558.24
Mid-Hudson  9.478.958.89
Mohawk Valley  17.9316.4316.04
New York City  9.559.018.77
North Country  23.7322.0921.69
Southern Tier  20.9619.0718.62
Western New York  12.0610.7310.79
Statewide  11.2810.5710.33

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONFriday, February 25, 2022Saturday, February 26, 2022Sunday, February 27, 2022
Capital Region3.27%3.34%3.42%
Central New York5.14%5.05%5.08%
Finger Lakes3.07%3.05%2.99%
Long Island1.93%1.95%1.94%
Mid-Hudson1.73%1.71%1.60%
Mohawk Valley3.47%3.36%3.38%
New York City1.23%1.30%1.28%
North Country5.50%5.48%5.57%
Southern Tier3.03%3.19%3.13%
Western New York3.46%3.31%3.32%
Statewide1.89%1.94%1.91%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHFriday, February 25, 2022Saturday, February 26, 2022Sunday, February 27, 2022
Bronx1.20%1.35%1.31%
Kings1.00%1.10%1.09%
New York1.32%1.37%1.35%
Queens1.44%1.48%1.46%
Richmond1.62%1.56%1.55%

Yesterday 1,144 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,902,411. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany57,92218
Allegany8,7954
Broome44,32515
Cattaraugus15,1545
Cayuga15,61811
Chautauqua23,3125
Chemung20,9429
Chenango9,1343
Clinton16,27616
Columbia9,8711
Cortland10,2863
Delaware7,5493
Dutchess63,18220
Erie205,70273
Essex5,4523
Franklin9,05310
Fulton12,2573
Genesee13,5265
Greene8,4333
Hamilton833
Herkimer13,5235
Jefferson19,5918
Lewis6,0872
Livingston11,4673
Madison12,6936
Monroe149,25141
Montgomery11,6531
Nassau398,27879
Niagara47,19718
NYC2,271,826362
Oneida52,14729
Onondaga107,00163
Ontario19,46117
Orange105,32817
Orleans8,5262
Oswego24,97420
Otsego9,6413
Putnam23,3028
Rensselaer30,81210
Rockland91,16612
Saratoga45,07213
Schenectady32,32610
Schoharie4,8961
Schuyler3,376
Seneca5,7463
St. Lawrence20,45815
Steuben19,49910
Suffolk422,57572
Sullivan18,1764
Tioga10,4885
Tompkins17,3961
Ulster30,81213
Warren13,2618
Washington11,8408
Wayne16,8838
Westchester246,55155
Wyoming8,219
Yates3,2912

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

egionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1327657.6%5642.4%
Central New York693956.5%3043.5%
Finger Lakes27411642.3%15857.7%
Long Island28312544.2%15855.8%
Mid-Hudson1465437.0%9263.0%
Mohawk Valley503774.0%1326.0%
New York City65727942.5%37857.5%
North Country451533.3%3066.7%
Southern Tier664263.6%2436.4%
Western New York1529361.2%5938.8%
Statewide1,87487646.7%99853.3%

Yesterday, 19 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,705. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Erie1
Greene1
Monroe2
Nassau1
Onondaga2
Orange2
Orleans1
Queens6
Rensselaer1
Schenectady1
Westchester1

Yesterday, 1,247 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,388 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose:

egionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region965,12487
Central New York645,92464
Finger Lakes863,63583
Long Island2,181,561496
Mid-Hudson1,703,311219
Mohawk Valley324,91529
New York City7,972,65843
North Country303,76981
Southern Tier439,30429
Western New York953,940116
Statewide16,354,1411,247

People with complete vaccine series:

egionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region882,55982
Central New York597,17287
Finger Lakes800,352148
Long Island1,936,262460
Mid-Hudson1,492,061260
Mohawk Valley302,09539
New York City7,040,82038
North Country274,92148
Southern Tier402,13149
Western New York875,974177
Statewide14,604,3471,388

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region455,3762283,091
Central New York304,5672262,868
Finger Lakes476,0672253,758
Long Island1,102,4791,29113,371
Mid-Hudson840,9207149,313
Mohawk Valley162,2831661,563
New York City2,749,347262,549
North Country143,1131201,559
Southern Tier216,7681082,016
Western New York517,8355304,721
Statewide6,968,7553,63444,809