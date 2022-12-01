ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Nazareth College student was arrested Wednesday for raping another student the previous evening, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced.

According to MCSO, a female student went to campus safety the evening of November 29 and said she was raped by an individual that she knew.

She was taken to the hospital by her friends, and campus safety contacted MCSO.

At about 11:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies said they responded to Nazareth College for the call, and MCSO technicians responded to the hospital.

Following a quick investigation by the MCSO Major Crimes Unit, Joshua Mundia of Pittsford was arrested.

The 19-year-old has been charged with the felony rape in the third degree. He was remanded to the Monroe County Jail, and his bond is set at $10,000 cash, $30,000 bond, and $45,000 partially-secured bond.

An order of protection was issued for the victim, and Mundia is currently banned from Nazareth College.