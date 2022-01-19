(WWTI) — January 19 marks the day to celebrate a movie-time favorite snack. It’s National Popcorn Day!

According to Taste, popcorn has an ancient history. Although Chicago-native Charles Cretor is often credited as the inventor of modern popcorn through his invention of the mobile popcorn cart in the 19-century, popping corn is much older.

Based on written records, researchers at one archeological site in Mexico discovered fossilized popped corn kernels over 5,000 years old. Before Cretor’s popcorn popper, corn kernels would be toasted on a dry pan over an open fire until they popped.

Below are ten additional facts about the ancient treat.

1. Microwaveable Popcorn was first introduced in 1945

2. Popcorn can expand up to three times its size once popped

3. Ideal popping temperature is 400-degrees Fahrenheit

4. Movie theaters make the most money off popcorn sales

5. Americans eat 17 billion quarts of popcorn annually

6. Kernels can pop up to three feet in the air

7. Popcorn has more protein than any other cereal grain

8. In 1949, popcorn was temporarily banned from movie theaters for being too loud of a snack

9. Unpopped popcorn kernels are called “spinsters” or “old maids.”