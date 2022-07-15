VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oftentimes niche sports and hobbies are hard to get into not because of a lack of passion for them, but because of a lack of availability. Trek Bike Shop, Copper City Brewing Company, and Tilden Hill Farms have come together to provide people a space to both get started and compete for prizes in one of those sports with the “Tilden Hill Grinder Series,” a four-week-long mountain bike racing series that has taken place the last two Wednesdays and the next two to come.

The course is approximately 3 miles long, with sections of deep woods, open fields, sharp inclines and drops, and banked turns. The fastest riders complete a single lap anywhere from 13 to 16 minutes.

There are two different divisions for racing, beginner and expert, and both men and women are encouraged to hit the course to try and compete for their best possible time, with the best racers competing for prizes, the best lap time, and overall winners of each division after the four weeks claiming those.

Race Director and Co-Owner of Trek Bike Shop New Hartford Jason Remington is incredibly happy with the turnout so far and encourages people to come out and try, whether they are experienced racers or just starting out. “It’s a beginner-friendly course, but at really high speeds it’s actually pretty technical,” said Remington, “So for the beginner rider… it’s not very hard, but to race it at “race-pace” and go super deep, that’s another story.”

There are still two weeks of racing to be done at Tilden Hill Farms, and registration for the remaining races is open on bikereg.com or by searching for the Tilden Hill Grinder Series on Facebook.

1-Hour Expert Men’s Race Podium – Courtesy Trek Store of New Hartford/Facebook

1-Hour Expert Women’s Race Winner – Courtesy Trek Store of New Hartford/Facebook