ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A more lethal form of heroin is currently making its way around Western New York, New York State Police (NYSP) based out of Batavia said Tuesday.

The organization said they’ve noticed an increase in heroin overdoses over the past 12 days, from January 27 to February 7.

“Be aware that a more lethal strand of heroin is being distributed in WNY,” NYSP said in a statement.

Over the past 12 days, troopers said 94 overdoses have been reported, six of which were fatal.

20 overdoses and 3 deaths came from Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties, NYSP said.

Naloxone was administered 57 times during this period. Naloxone, the generic form of Narcan, is an emergency treatment used on someone actively experiencing an opioid overdose.

Police did acknowledge that in rural areas, those experiencing overdose may have a longer wait time before first responders are able to get on scene, which may contribute to the overdose fatality rate. However, they maintain that a more lethal strand is currently circulating.

Addiction and Harm Reduction Resources

If you or someone you love is struggling with drug addiction, the following organizations may be able to help: