SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – MLK Saratoga is a local organization that annually celebrates the work of Martin Luther King Jr. on the weekend of his holiday. This year all the events were held virtually, allowing people from all over the country to participate.

The community-based organization has held an annual celebration in honor of the civil rights icon for more than 20 years. In 2015, they began holding events spanning the entire weekend leading up to the national holiday.

“We know Dr. King didn’t just do this the black community, he really loved everyone and he wanted everyone to be included in his social justice movement,” said Jocelyn Khoury, the chair of the 2022 Dr. King Celebration Weekend.

The celebrations kicked off Friday with performances by regional artists, actors, & musicians. They throughout the weekend with a variety of workshops, speakers, and interviews.

Every year they pick a different quote to encompass the weekend’s celebration. This year they chose, “I have decided to stick with love.”

The weekend celebrations ran from Jan. 14- Jan. 17. If you missed an event or to see the full schedule, visit the MLK Saratoga website.