POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — An arrest has been made in relation to the fatal shooting that occurred in Potsdam on February 18.

According to New York State Police, they have charged 31-year-old Michael J. Snow from Massena with one count of murder in the second degree. He was arraigned in the town of Potsdam court and was remanded to St. Lawrence County Jail with no bail.

The murder occurred on College Park Road in the village of Potsdam. Potsdam Police responded to a report of an unconscious female and located the 21-year-old victim lying on the side of the road with gunshot wounds.

The victim was later identified as Crane School of Music student Elizabeth Howell from Patterson, New York. SUNY Potsdam is hosting a memorial for the campus community and shared their condolences in a tweet on Saturday.