Man died after being shot with crossbow in Cortland County, State Police said

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — James R. Parker Jr, 58, passed away from injuries after being shot with a crossbow, State Police said.

New York State Police at Homer responded to a residence on Jipson Hill Road in the town of Taylor for a report of a man shot with a crossbow on Friday.

When the trooper arrived, Cincinnatus ambulance and MAVAC were already on scene administering medical aid.

A preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that Parker and another male were attempting to kill a skunk outside the residence, officials said. The other man shot the crossbow at the skunk, when it appears that Parker was unintentionally hit with an arrow, according to State Police.

The other man called 911 and rendered aid to Parker before emergency medical professionals arrived.

The investigation is on-going.